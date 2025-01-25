Jaren Jackson scores 28, Zach Edey adds 19 and Grizzlies win 6th straight, 125-103 over Jazz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, Zach Edey added 19 points and four blocks and the…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, Zach Edey added 19 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth straight by beating the Utah Jazz 125-103 on Saturday night.

Desmond Bane finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Jaylen Wells added 16 points.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 20 points, while Svi Mykhailiuk had 16 points. Four Jazz players finished with 11 points each as Utah lost its fifth straight and for the eighth time in its last nine games.

Things got physical in the first half with a couple of technicals and the ejection of Drew Eubanks. Utah used balanced scoring to stay within striking distance as Sexton had 13 before the break.

Memphis used Jackson, who was 10 for 14 from the field, working inside for 20 points and a 65-57 halftime lead. The Grizzlies extended the lead to 24 points while outscoring Utah 36-17 in the third.

Takeaways

Jazz: During its losing streak, Utah has stayed close, only losing one of the previous four by double digits.

Grizzlies: Memphis shot 60% from the field in the third quarter as it expanded the lead to 101-74 heading to the fourth.

Key moment

Things got heated in the second quarter with double-technicals called at one point against Ja Morant and Keyonte George. Then 42 seconds later, Eubanks was ejected when he was called for a flagrant foul 2 after plowing into Edey after a missed shot by Memphis.

Key stat

Neither team shot well from 3-point range, the Jazz finishing 12 of 47 for 26%. Lauri Markkanen and Sexton were both 1 of 8 from long range.

Up next

Both teams play Monday night. Utah plays host to the Bucks. Memphis travels to New York to face the Knicks.

This story has been changed to reflect that Edey had four blocks in the game, instead of five.

