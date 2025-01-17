James Madison hosts Huntley and Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits James Madison after CJ Huntley scored 26 points in Appalachian State’s 62-43 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Dukes have gone 8-1 at home. James Madison is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 in conference games. Appalachian State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

James Madison averages 73.9 points, 11.0 more per game than the 62.9 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 70.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 70.4 James Madison allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Dukes.

Myles Tate is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.