Jacksonville visits Queens after Colimerio’s 22-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-7, 6-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-8, 5-2 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts Jacksonville after Leo Colimerio scored 22 points in Queens’ 90-81 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Royals are 6-2 in home games. Queens is the ASUN leader with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Malcolm Wilson averaging 5.7.

The Dolphins are 6-1 in conference play. Jacksonville has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Queens averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Queens have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colimerio is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is averaging 16.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.