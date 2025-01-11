Jacksonville visits Eastern Kentucky following Kimble’s 26-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (8-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-8, 2-1 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (8-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-8, 2-1 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts Jacksonville after George Kimble III scored 26 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 79-74 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Colonels have gone 4-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky ranks ninth in the ASUN with 12.8 assists per game led by Kimble averaging 3.9.

The Dolphins are 2-1 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville ranks eighth in the ASUN with 13.1 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 4.5.

Eastern Kentucky averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The Colonels and Dolphins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kimble is averaging 17.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals for the Colonels.

McCray is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

