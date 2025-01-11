Jacksonville State visits Porter and Middle Tennessee

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-6, 1-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-5, 2-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-6, 1-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-5, 2-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Jacksonville State after Jestin Porter scored 27 points in Middle Tennessee’s 84-79 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Blue Raiders have gone 6-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee is fifth in the CUSA scoring 78.4 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is fifth in the CUSA scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaron Pierre Jr. averaging 8.1.

Middle Tennessee makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Jacksonville State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

The Blue Raiders and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Pierre is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

