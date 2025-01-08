Jacksonville State faces Western Kentucky after Pierre’s 20-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-6, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-5, 1-1 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-6, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-5, 1-1 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on Western Kentucky after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 83-71 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hilltoppers are 8-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is fifth in the CUSA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Nicholson averaging 2.7.

Western Kentucky averages 79.0 points, 8.4 more per game than the 70.6 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 80.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the 76.3 Western Kentucky allows.

The Hilltoppers and Gamecocks square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hilltoppers.

Pierre is averaging 22.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.