Ivy-Curry leads UCF against Arizona after 22-point performance

UCF Knights (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (9-5, 3-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Arizona after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 22 points in UCF’s 75-74 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Wildcats are 6-1 in home games. Arizona ranks third in the Big 12 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 3.2.

The Knights have gone 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. UCF scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Arizona scores 84.1 points, 7.7 more per game than the 76.4 UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 15.8 points for the Wildcats.

Keyshawn Hall is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

