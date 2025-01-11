Ivy-Curry and UCF host Arizona

UCF Knights (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (9-5, 3-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UCF Knights (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (9-5, 3-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -16; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Arizona after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 22 points in UCF’s 75-74 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Arizona leads the Big 12 with 42.1 points in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 6.6.

The Knights are 2-1 in conference matchups. UCF is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Arizona’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Darius Johnson is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

