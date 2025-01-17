Iowa visits UCLA after Freeman’s 23-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces UCLA after Owen Freeman scored 23 points in Iowa’s 99-89 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 8-1 in home games. UCLA has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawkeyes are 3-3 in Big Ten play. Iowa scores 89.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

UCLA scores 74.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 78.0 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UCLA allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Johnson is averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Bruins.

Payton Sandfort is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 91.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

