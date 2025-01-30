In likely final Montreal start, Fleury has 1st shutout of the season in Wild’s 4-0 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves for his first shutout of the season in likely his final game…

MONTREAL (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves for his first shutout of the season in likely his final game in Montreal, helping the Minnesota Wild beat the Canadiens 4-0 on Thursday night.

The 40-year-old Fleury, from Sorel-Tracy about 50 miles northeast of Montreal, is retiring after the season. He has 76 career shutouts — three at Bell Centre, where more than 100 friends and family cheered him Thursday.

Liam Ohgren and Devin Shore each scored their first goal of the season. Marco Rossi had a goal and an assist and Frederick Gaudreau added an empty-netter.

The Wild improved to 3-0 on their five-game trip. They beat Chicago 4-2 on Sunday night and topped Toronto 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Jakub Dobes stopped 23 shots for Montreal.

Wild: Fleury improved to 11-5-1 this season, his 21st in the NHL.

Canadiens: Montreal has lost four in a row after winning 10 of 13.

The crowd roared for more than 30 seconds when the camera flipped to Fleury during the signing of “O Canada.” Canadiens fans serenaded Fleury with another lengthy ovation during a TV timeout late in the third period before chanting “Fleury! Fleury!”

Fleury is 13-6-5 in Montreal during the regular season and 28-13-8 against the Canadiens.

The Wild are at Ottawa on Saturday night

The Canadiens open a three-game trip Sunday at Anaheim.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Wild: Continues its five-game road trip against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Canadiens: Open a three-game California trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.

