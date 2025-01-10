Idaho visits Portland State after Payne’s 23-point game

Idaho Vandals (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-6, 1-1 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-6, 1-1 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Portland State after Jack Payne scored 23 points in Idaho’s 80-67 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 5-1 on their home court. Portland State is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vandals are 2-1 in Big Sky play. Idaho has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Portland State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Idaho averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Portland State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qiant Myers is averaging 7.4 points and 6.6 assists for the Vikings.

Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 12.1 points for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.