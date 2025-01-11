Hurley and Vermont host Bryant

Vermont Catamounts (9-8, 2-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-9, 1-0 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (9-8, 2-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-9, 1-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Bryant after TJ Hurley scored 23 points in Vermont’s 67-63 win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in home games. Bryant averages 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Catamounts are 2-0 in conference games. Vermont ranks seventh in the America East shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Bryant scores 82.6 points, 18.6 more per game than the 64.0 Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc.

Hurley is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 82.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.