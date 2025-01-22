Hunter and Clemson host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (15-4, 7-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (15-4, 7-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Syracuse after Chase Hunter scored 20 points in Clemson’s 78-75 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Clemson is fourth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Orange are 3-4 in ACC play. Syracuse is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Clemson is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Orange face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 17.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. Ian Schieffelin is averaging 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games.

Donnie Freeman is scoring 13.4 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Orange. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 58.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

