Hoyer says Cubs are focused on improving bullpen and bench

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are focused on improving their bullpen and bench at this point in the offseason, according to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

Speaking on the first day of the team’s annual fan convention, Hoyer also said Chicago’s opening day third baseman is likely in the organization, and reiterated that the front office plans to put the money that was saved in the Cody Bellinger trade back into the roster. Hoyer also said infielder Nico Hoerner is doing well in his recovery from flexor tendon surgery.

Chicago finished second in the NL Central with an 83-79 record in each of the past two seasons. It hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2020.

The bullpen was one of the Cubs’ biggest issues in 2024. The relievers finished with 35 losses, fourth-most in the majors, 26 blown saves and a 3.81 ERA.

“Just in general, we’re involved in a lot of different relievers,” Hoyer said Friday. “I think we have tons of lines in the water I guess I would say, and it’s a little bit of a staring contest at times with all these guys. But there’s a lot of talent out there and we’ll just look to upgrade the roster however we can.”

The Cubs bolstered their lineup by acquiring outfielder Kyle Tucker in a Dec. 13 trade with Houston. They also have added Matthew Boyd, Eli Morgan and Colin Rea to their pitching staff since the end of the season.

They parted with Isaac Paredes in the trade for Tucker, and top prospect Matt Shaw is one of the team’s leading candidates to take over at third base.

Hoyer is going into the final year of his contract with the Cubs, and he declined to talk about any conversations with team chairman Tom Ricketts about his future with the organization.

“I get it, it’s a topic, but it’s not something I’m concerned about,” Hoyer said. “I’m excited about this season.”

Tucker and the Cubs agreed to a $16.5 million, one-year contract ahead of the convention, avoiding a potentially difficult arbitration hearing.

Tucker turned 28 on Friday, and the convention crowd serenaded the slugger for his birthday. Tucker is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Asked if there were any conversations about a longer contract as the sides worked on his one-year deal, Tucker responded: “No, not yet.”

“We’ll see where that leads to a little later,” he said. “But right now, just kind of got through the arbitration process and we’ll see what happens after that.”

