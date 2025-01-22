Hornets to air 5 home games this season on free over-the-air television for first time in 17 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Charlotte Hornets will air free over-the-air television…

The Hornets, Gray Media, Capitol Broadcasting and FanDuel Sports Southeast announced Tuesday they are partnering to simulcast five games that will be distributed in various markets throughout the Carolinas via the Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network and other Gray affiliates. The team said Capitol Broadcasting Company will distribute the games in the Raleigh market.

The games will be available in the Charlotte market on WSOC-TV Channel 9 and TV 64.

The five games are: Jan. 27 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers; Jan. 31 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers; Feb. 5 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks; Feb. 27 vs. the Dallas Mavericks; and March 3 vs. the Golden State Warriors, a team that has Charlotte native Stephen Curry.

“We’re excited to partner with Gray Media’s Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network to make our FanDuel Sports Southeast broadcasts available to a wider audience across the Carolinas,” Hornets president of business operations Shelly Cayette-Weston said in a release. “As an organization, we remain committed to growing our fanbase, extending the reach of our TV audience and making our broadcasts more accessible to all.”

