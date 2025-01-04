Holy Cross plays American on 4-game win streak

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-5, 1-0 Patriot League) at American Eagles (6-8, 0-1 Patriot League) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-5, 1-0 Patriot League) at American Eagles (6-8, 0-1 Patriot League)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Crusaders take on American.

The Eagles are 3-1 on their home court. American is seventh in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Crusaders are 1-0 against conference opponents. Holy Cross is eighth in the Patriot League with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 1.6.

American averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of American have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles.

Feroah is averaging 5.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Crusaders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.