Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann out for several weeks with foot injury

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has been ruled out for several weeks with a foot…

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has been ruled out for several weeks with a foot injury.

Hoffenheim said Saturday that Bauman injured a tendon in his foot during the Europa League home defeat against Tottenham.

“This is a bitter setback for us all,” Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker said. “Oli will not be able to help us on the pitch as captain in the near future, but thanks to his strong personality he will continue to play his usual important role in the team and support the entire squad – especially in these challenging times.”

Hoffenheim was 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga, just outside the relegation zone, before the 19th round of games. Hoffenheim will host Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Baumann played two games for Germany last year and was seen as an alternative to Alexander Nübel while Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen recovers from a serious knee injury.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.