Hill leads NC State against Virginia Tech after 20-point game

NC State Wolfpack (9-7, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-9, 2-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits Virginia Tech after Marcus Hill scored 20 points in NC State’s 63-61 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Hokies have gone 6-3 at home. Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Wolfpack have gone 2-3 against ACC opponents. NC State ranks fifth in the ACC allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Virginia Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Wolfpack square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is shooting 62.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Hokies.

Michael O’Connell is averaging 6.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Wolfpack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.