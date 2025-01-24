High Point hosts Winthrop following Baker’s 24-point game

Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (17-5, 5-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (17-5, 5-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits High Point after Bryce Baker scored 24 points in Winthrop’s 93-84 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 11-1 at home. High Point is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is ninth in college basketball scoring 41.5 points per game in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 8.4.

High Point scores 80.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 77.7 Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game High Point allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 14.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Talford is averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Nick Johnson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 86.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

