High Point hosts Selden and Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-9, 2-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-4, 2-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays High Point after Anthony Selden scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 89-83 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 9-1 at home. High Point is seventh in the Big South with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Kezza Giffa averaging 6.7.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-1 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is 2-2 in one-possession games.

High Point makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Gardner-Webb averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than High Point gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

