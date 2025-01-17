High Point hosts Presbyterian following Wilson’s 21-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-11, 1-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (15-5, 3-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-11, 1-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (15-5, 3-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays High Point after Triston Wilson scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 96-87 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 10-1 in home games. High Point is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Hose are 1-3 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

High Point averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian scores 9.0 more points per game (76.5) than High Point allows to opponents (67.5).

The Panthers and Blue Hose square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers.

Kory Mincy is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.