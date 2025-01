KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama breaks PGA Tour’s record to par for 72 holes at The Sentry in season…

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama breaks PGA Tour’s record to par for 72 holes at The Sentry in season opener.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.