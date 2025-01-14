Henry and Eastern Michigan host Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-8, 1-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-9, 0-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-8, 1-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-9, 0-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Central Michigan after Christian Henry scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 105-81 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Chippewas are 3-2 in home games. Central Michigan ranks third in the MAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jakobi Heady averaging 5.0.

The Eagles are 1-2 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan allows 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Central Michigan scores 72.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 78.4 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 72.7 points per game, 1.9 more than the 70.8 Central Michigan allows to opponents.

The Chippewas and Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Chippewas.

Henry is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

