Hawks forward Jalen Johnson to have season-ending shoulder surgery on torn labrum

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson plans to have shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season, a major blow to the struggling Hawks ’ efforts to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Hawks announced Wednesday that Johnson suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will have surgery next week. The Hawks say the procedure will be performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex in Atlanta.

Johnson is expected to be ready for the 2025-26 season.

Johnson has missed three consecutive games, including Tuesday night’s 100-96 loss to Houston that extended Atlanta’s losing streak to six games, their longest of the season.

The Hawks (22-25) are ninth in the East as they prepare to play at Cleveland on Thursday.

Johnson hurt his left shoulder in a 122-119 home loss to Toronto on Jan. 23. He immediately left the court and was escorted to the locker room.

ESPN.com first reported the season-ending surgery.

Johnson, a first-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2021, is enjoying career-best averages of 18.9 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his fourth season. Johnson has served as the team’s top scoring complement to Trae Young.

Johnson missed six games with right shoulder inflammation before suffering the left shoulder injury.

The loss of Johnson places more pressure on rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, to play a bigger role. Risacher is seventh on the team with his average of 10.5 points per game.

Risacher has been selected to play in the Rising Stars event in San Francisco on Feb. 14 as part of the three-day NBA All-Star lineup.

