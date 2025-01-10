Hawkins, Kansas State Wildcats host the No. 12 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (11-3, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-7, 1-2 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Houston Cougars (11-3, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-7, 1-2 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coleman Hawkins and Kansas State host Milos Uzan and No. 12 Houston in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 at home. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by David N’Guessan averaging 10.0.

The Cougars are 3-0 in Big 12 play. Houston is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Kansas State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (34.3%). Houston scores 5.7 more points per game (76.4) than Kansas State allows (70.7).

The Wildcats and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: N’Guessan is averaging 13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LJ Cryer is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.