Hawkins, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs to host Collins and the High Point Panthers

High Point Panthers (8-8, 3-0 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-11, 1-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aaliyah Collins and High Point visit Ashley Hawkins and Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-3 in home games. Gardner-Webb averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 3-0 in conference play. High Point has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gardner-Webb averages 64.5 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 62.1 High Point allows. High Point averages 66.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 73.5 Gardner-Webb allows to opponents.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Collins is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.