Harper and Tennessee State host Lindenwood

Tennessee State Tigers (5-10, 1-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 1-3 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Lindenwood after Travis Harper II scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 95-86 victory over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Lions have gone 5-1 at home. Lindenwood is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers have gone 1-3 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

Lindenwood scores 72.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 76.4 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Lindenwood allows.

The Lions and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadis Jones is averaging 11 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lions.

Justus Jackson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

