Hargress leads UC Riverside against Hawaii after 20-point showing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-6, 3-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts Hawaii after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 81-57 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Highlanders are 6-0 in home games. UC Riverside ranks third in the Big West in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Joel Armotrading paces the Highlanders with 6.2 boards.

The Rainbow Warriors are 1-2 in Big West play. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West with 11.6 assists per game led by Marcus Greene averaging 2.1.

UC Riverside scores 71.5 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 67.8 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 71.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 72.1 UC Riverside gives up to opponents.

The Highlanders and Rainbow Warriors match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Gytis Nemeiksa is shooting 52.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.