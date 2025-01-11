Hardy leads CSU Bakersfield against CSU Northridge after 25-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (11-5, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-9, 2-3 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (11-5, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-9, 2-3 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces CSU Northridge after CJ Hardy scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 78-66 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-1 at home. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Corey Stephenson leads the Roadrunners with 6.2 boards.

The Matadors are 3-2 in Big West play. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Keonte Jones averaging 11.0.

CSU Bakersfield averages 73.9 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 69.8 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge scores 10.6 more points per game (80.8) than CSU Bakersfield gives up (70.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee III averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Marcus Adams Jr. is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 15.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

