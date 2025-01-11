Hampton faces Campbell, aims to end 3-game skid

Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-3 CAA) at Campbell Camels (7-7, 0-2 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-3 CAA) at Campbell Camels (7-7, 0-2 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton enters the matchup with Campbell after losing three straight games.

The Camels have gone 5-0 at home. Campbell is fourth in the CAA scoring 61.4 points while shooting 38.3% from the field.

The Pirates are 0-3 in CAA play. Hampton averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Campbell is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 58.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 61.0 Campbell allows.

The Camels and Pirates square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Dahlquist averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Jasha Clinton is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

