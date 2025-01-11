Hammond leads Colorado against No. 21 West Virginia after 26-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (11-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-5, 0-4 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (11-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-5, 0-4 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts No. 21 West Virginia after Julian Hammond III scored 26 points in Colorado’s 75-74 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Buffaloes are 8-1 on their home court. Colorado averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-1 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Colorado makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). West Virginia has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Mountaineers square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Buffaloes.

Javon Small is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

