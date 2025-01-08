Green and Georgia Southern host Georgia State

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-8, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-8, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Georgia State after Indya Green scored 29 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-73 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 in home games. Georgia State has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 0-3 in conference games. Georgia Southern is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia State scores 64.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 66.0 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 65.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 65.5 Georgia State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Nicole Gwynn is averaging 11.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

