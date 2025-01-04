Graves and the Charlotte 49ers take on conference foe Rice

Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 0-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (10-4, 1-0 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 0-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (10-4, 1-0 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes Rice and Charlotte square off on Saturday.

The Owls are 5-1 on their home court. Rice scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The 49ers have gone 0-1 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Rice is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and 49ers match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Owls.

Nik Graves is averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 assists for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.