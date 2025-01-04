Glasper and N.C. A&T host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (8-6, 0-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-11, 0-2 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (8-6, 0-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-11, 0-2 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Drexel after Landon Glasper scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 75-67 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies are 3-3 in home games. N.C. A&T averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 2-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dragons are 0-1 in conference play. Drexel has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

N.C. A&T averages 74.9 points, 9.1 more per game than the 65.8 Drexel allows. Drexel has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glasper is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 19.4 points and 1.6 steals.

Jason Drake is averaging 9.5 points for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.