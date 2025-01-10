Giannaros leads Boston University against Colgate after 21-point game

Colgate Raiders (11-5, 1-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-7, 1-2 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Colgate Raiders (11-5, 1-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-7, 1-2 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Colgate after Alex Giannaros scored 21 points in Boston University’s 70-67 win over the American Eagles.

The Terriers are 4-3 on their home court. Boston University is eighth in the Patriot in team defense, allowing 63.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Raiders are 1-2 in conference games. Colgate averages 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Boston University’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Colgate allows. Colgate has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannaros is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Terriers.

Anne Bair is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 57.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

