Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann extends contract through Euro 2028

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract with the national team by another two years through the European Championship in 2028.

Nagelsmann had been under contract until next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“All of us together, fans, team and coaching staff, have created something that we now want to keep developing successfully together,” Nagelsmann said in a statement. “We want to win titles together.”

Nagelsmann has won 11 of his 19 games in charge of Germany and the team is on a six-game unbeaten run ahead of facing Italy in the Nations League quarterfinals in March.

The former Bayern Munich coach took charge of the German national team in September 2023 on what was initially meant to be a short-term basis through last year’s European Championship, when Germany reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Spain.

It was widely expected that Nagelsmann would seek a role as coach of a top club after the tournament, though he later extended the contract to the 2026 World Cup.

In 2023, “I could not have imagined being national team coach beyond our home Euro. Our big goal was a successful tournament. However, I also could not have imagined what the national team means to people in Germany. How many hearts it reaches and moves,” Nagelsmann said.

“This great feedback that all of us, not only me, receive every day shows us that our path together is the right one. And it hasn’t yet reached its end.”

