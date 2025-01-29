Georgia WR Young to serve 12 months probation after reaching plea deal on battery, assault charges

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young will serve 12 months probation after reaching a plea deal with…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young will serve 12 months probation after reaching a plea deal with the Solicitor’s Office in Athens-Clarke County on Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault involving his former girlfriend.

Young pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The resolution of the case came after Young’s ex-girlfriend retracted statements which led to his arrest on Oct. 8.

Though Young returned to practice with the Bulldogs late in the season, coach Kirby Smart continued to withhold Young from games because the legal matter had not been resolved.

There was no update from Smart or Georgia officials on Wednesday concerning Young’s status for the 2025 season.

Young’s attorney, Kim Stephens, told ESPN.com and the Athens Banner-Herald that Young will pay a $500 fine and attend a family violence intervention program in addition to serving the probation.

According to the Athens-Clarke County police report obtained by The Associated Press following the arrest, the pregnant woman told police she went to Young’s apartment and became involved in a “heated” discussion after she found out he was on the phone with another woman.

According to the police report, the woman told police she believed Young “was trying to harm her.” The arresting officer said Young denied being responsible for a bruise, discoloration and redness the officer found on the woman and denied grabbing her.

In a public statement released on Nov. 7, the women retracted “any statements attributed to me that imply or state that Colbie Young attempted to cause any injury to my unborn child or me.”

Young transferred to Georgia following two seasons at Miami. He had 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns in five games, including two starts, in 2024.

