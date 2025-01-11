Georgia State takes on Coastal Carolina following Nutter’s 22-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (6-10, 2-2 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (6-10, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Coastal Carolina after Zarigue Nutter scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 82-78 overtime win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers are 5-4 on their home court. Georgia State has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Chanticleers are 1-3 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina is eighth in the Sun Belt with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Denzel Hines averaging 6.7.

Georgia State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 68.1 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 78.3 Georgia State allows.

The Panthers and Chanticleers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nutter is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers.

Rasheed Jones is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.