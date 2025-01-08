George Washington visits Rhode Island following Thomas’ 23-point showing

George Washington Revolutionaries (12-3, 1-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (12-2, 1-1 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

George Washington Revolutionaries (12-3, 1-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (12-2, 1-1 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays George Washington after Sebastian Thomas scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 62-59 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams have gone 9-0 at home. Rhode Island scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Revolutionaries have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is ninth in the A-10 with 14.3 assists per game led by Jacoi Hutchinson averaging 3.0.

Rhode Island averages 81.8 points, 14.8 more per game than the 67.0 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Rhode Island allows.

The Rams and Revolutionaries meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 14.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

