George Washington plays George Mason following Castro’s 27-point outing

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-4, 2-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-5, 4-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-4, 2-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-5, 4-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits George Mason after Rafael Castro scored 27 points in George Washington’s 73-65 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Patriots are 11-1 on their home court. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 2.5.

The Revolutionaries are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. George Washington ranks seventh in the A-10 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Castro averaging 3.5.

George Mason’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 15.8 more points per game (77.7) than George Mason allows to opponents (61.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is averaging 14.1 points for the Patriots.

Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.