General manager Chris Getz promises better days are coming for White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox general manager Chris Getz mentioned the talent in the pipeline and insisted better days are coming.

He just has one message for Chicago’s frustrated fans: Be patient.

Considering the White Sox set a modern major league record for losses last season, that’s no simple request.

“You look around and you can start seeing some long-term pieces for a really competitive team,” Getz said Thursday. “And to be able to watch these guys take another step forward toward establishing themselves as productive major league players this year I think is something to be excited about. At the end of the day, it needs to start happening. But I hope our fans at some point understand that this is going to pay off long-term and us being very committed and disciplined is going to serve us well in the future.”

Getz addressed reporters ahead of a scaled-down version of the team’s weekend fan festival. The White Sox are holding it at a theater less than a mile from their South Side ballpark instead of a big downtown hotel, as they have in the past. The event gives fans a chance to interact with the front office, current and former players and coaches.

Chicago went 41-121 and set a post-1900 major league record for losses in Getz’s first full season running the baseball operation.

“We’re looking for our players, both individually and as a team, to make steps forward,” Getz said. “Now, sometimes it’s going to show up with wins. Sometimes, it’s going to show up with losses. And that’s just part of the game. It’s truly understanding each player, what they need to do to be successful at the major-league level. And certainly it’s playing together and understanding what it takes to win baseball games.”

The White Sox have new leadership in the dugout with manager Will Venable stepping in for Pedro Grifol, who was fired in August. Venable was an associate manager under Bruce Bochy in Texas for the past two years. He handled daily schedule items and outfield instruction as part of his duties with the Rangers, who won the 2023 World Series.

“Our effort and going out and competing, that’s going to be something we talk about from Day 1 and we have an expectation for and hold guys accountable to and hope that that’s synonymous with the White Sox and who we are and part of our identity,” Venable said.

Chicago is banking on promising left-handers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith to continue their development. Both will spend time in the major league camp during spring training and return to the minors. Getz said he expects shortstop Colson Montgomery — the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft — to debut this season.

Chicago made a big move at the winter meetings, dealing All-Star left-hander Garrett Crochet to Boston. But slugger Luis Robert Jr. remains with the team.

“We’re open minded, we’re not looking to move anyone,” Getz said. “With that being said, there are other teams that are working through the free agent process perhaps and there could be some opportunities to have dialogue. We do feel like the majority of our moves have been made. But with that being said, we’re not quite there yet and I look forward to getting this group together out in Arizona.” ___

