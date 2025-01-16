Garry and South Dakota State host North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-12, 1-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-8, 1-2 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-12, 1-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-8, 1-2 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -11; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays North Dakota after Kalen Garry scored 27 points in South Dakota State’s 87-80 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 7-0 at home. South Dakota State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-3 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

South Dakota State averages 78.4 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 77.1 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 5.1 more points per game (77.1) than South Dakota State gives up to opponents (72.0).

The Jackrabbits and Fightin’ Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Cluff is averaging 17.5 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Amar Kuljuhovic is averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 82.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.