Gadecki, Peers win the first all-Aussie mixed doubles final in 58 years at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Olivia Gadecki and John Peers combined for a 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 victory over John-Patrick Smith and…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Olivia Gadecki and John Peers combined for a 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 victory over John-Patrick Smith and Kimberly Birrell on Friday to win the first all-Aussie Australian Open mixed doubles final since 1967.

The two wild-card pairings faced off on Rod Laver Arena to start the action on Day 13 at the year’s first major.

Gadecki hit an overhead winner to secure the match and claim her first major title. Peers added to his collection which already included an Olympic gold medal and an Australian Open title in men’s doubles, and a mixed doubles title at the 2022 U.S. Open.

“It’s so nice to play an all-Aussie final, so congrats,” the 22-year-old Gadecki said during the trophy presentation. To Peers, she added: “Thanks for letting me ride the wave, and just having a great time out there.”

Peers responded: “You’re a class act — keep going. This is just the start for you.”

For Smith, the loss coincided with his 36th birthday, something Birrell didn’t forget, leading off the singing of “Happy Birthday” during the presentation ceremony.

Gadecki and Birrell played women’s doubles together at the Australian Open and reached the third round.

Later Friday, 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the first of the men’s singles semifinals. Defending champion Jannik Sinner faced No. 21 Ben Shelton in a night match.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.