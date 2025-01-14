Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus to undergo surgery for ACL injury

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus will undergo surgery for an ACL injury sustained in the team’s FA Cup loss to Manchester…

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus will undergo surgery for an ACL injury sustained in the team’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Premier League club on Tuesday confirmed the Brazil international’s injury after completing scans of his left knee.

“Gabby will undergo surgery in the coming days and will soon begin his recovery and rehabilitation program,” Arsenal said in a team statement.

He is expected to miss the rest of the season, though no timetable was specified.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had earlier warned that the forward’s injury was “not looking good at all.”

Second-place Arsenal, which hosts Tottenham on Wednesday, is already without Bukayo Saka due to a hamstring injury.

The team is “actively looking in the market to improve the squad” during the January transfer window, Arteta added.

“It would be naive not to do that because it is always an opportunity to evolve the team and improve the squad, especially with the circumstances,” he said. “So yes, we are looking and we are trying and let’s see what we are able to do.”

