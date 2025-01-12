Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury is a ‘big worry’ to Arsenal manager Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said there was a “big worry” over Gabriel Jesus after the striker was carried off on…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said there was a “big worry” over Gabriel Jesus after the striker was carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury during the first half of the FA Cup loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Brazilian was hurt while attempting to tackle Bruno Fernandes from behind as the United captain prepared to take a shot.

Jesus immediately signaled to the bench that he was in pain and had his jersey over his head as he was taken off the field in the 40th minute, to be replaced by Raheem Sterling. Arsenal lost 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The precise nature of Jesus’ injury wasn’t immediately clear. Arteta was asked if it was an injury to the right knee on which Jesus required surgery in December 2022, and said: “No, I think it’s the other one.”

“Big worry — that’s my feeling. He had to come off on a stretcher with a lot of pain, touching his knee,” Arteta added. “It’s not looking good.

“The worrying factor is the feeling he had when he had to come off and the pain that he was in.”

Arsenal played with an extra man from the 61st minute after United defender Diogo Dalot’s red card, but could only score one goal — a deflected shot from defender Gabriel.

On Tuesday, Arsenal lost 2-0 to Newcastle in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals, and is shorn of firepower with Bukayo Saka out with a hamstring injury and Jesus now set to be sidelined.

Arteta could face more calls to sign a forward in the transfer window this month.

“We miss from various ways, from different players,” Arteta said. “I understand, guys, but I cannot love our players more and I am very much focused on the ones I have to perform at the highest level.”

