Futrell leads Lindenwood against Southern Indiana after 26-point game

Lindenwood Lions (8-9, 3-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-10, 1-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Lindenwood Lions (8-9, 3-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-10, 1-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood faces Southern Indiana after Anias Futrell scored 26 points in Lindenwood’s 82-81 win against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 5-3 in home games. Southern Indiana is eighth in the OVC in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Stephen Olowoniyi paces the Screaming Eagles with 6.6 boards.

The Lions are 3-3 in OVC play. Lindenwood is fourth in the OVC allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Southern Indiana’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 72.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 73.4 Southern Indiana allows.

The Screaming Eagles and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Screaming Eagles.

Markeith Browning II is averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.