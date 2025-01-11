GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian 42, Jackson 35 Alanson 42, Boyne Falls 14 Allegan 39, Fennville 18 Ann Arbor Huron 53,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 42, Jackson 35

Alanson 42, Boyne Falls 14

Allegan 39, Fennville 18

Ann Arbor Huron 53, Ypsilanti Lincoln 50

Ashley 65, Carson City-Crystal 11

Athens 37, Burr Oak 34

AuGres-Sims 47, Hale 39

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 62, Livonia Clarenceville 20

Baraga 87, Watersmeet Gogebic 8

Bay City John Glenn 56, Bridgeport 34

Bay City Western 78, Lapeer 38

Berrien Springs 69, Benton Harbor 6

Big Rapids 45, Newaygo 30

Boyne City 54, Charlevoix 28

Brownstown Woodhaven 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 35

Buchanan 55, Dowagiac Union 41

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 42, Harbor Light Christian 21

Caledonia 47, Jenison 36

Camden-Frontier 36, Tekonsha 31

Carleton Airport 63, Newport Jefferson 37

Cass City 44, Unionville-Sebewaing 19

Cedarville 58, Flint International 31

Center Line 44, New Haven 36

Chandler Park Academy High School 36, Detroit Community 34

Clarkston 65, Royal Oak 28

Clawson 54, Hazel Park 15

Climax-Scotts 40, Battle Creek St Philip 32

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 61, Macomb Dakota 40

Coldwater 55, Battle Creek Harper Creek 33

Concord 40, Stockbridge 24

Coopersville 34, Sparta 16

Corunna 51, Ortonville Brandon 28

DeWitt 84, Lansing Everett 8

Dearborn 64, Westland John Glenn 4

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 16

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 42, Melvindale 37

Detroit Leadership 49, Ecorse 6

Dexter 55, Saline 30

Durand 65, Chesaning 28

East Grand Rapids 41, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 17

Eben Junction Superior Central 39, North Central 33

Edwardsburg 64, Niles 40

Evart 50, Leroy Pine River 37

Factoryville Christian 53, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 20

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 48, Grosse Pointe South 43

Farmington Hills Mercy 56, Dearborn Divine Child 34

Flint Hamady 87, Burton Bentley 5

Flint Kearsley 48, Holly 21

Flushing 67, Swartz Creek 11

Frankenmuth 56, Alma 32

Freeland 75, Saginaw Swan Valley 19

Fremont 78, Whitehall 42

Fruitport 34, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 29

Gaylord 49, Petoskey 40

Gladstone 55, Manistique 20

Goodrich 70, Lake Fenton 13

Grand Haven 57, Hudsonville 36

Grand Rapids West Catholic 62, Byron Center South Christian 49

Grand Traverse Academy 49, Walkerville 9

Grandville 55, Holland West Ottawa 48

Grandville Calvin 46, Wyoming Godwin Heights 26

Greenville 58, Allendale 39

Grosse Pointe North 49, Romeo 41

Hamtramck 61, River Rouge 50

Hartland 64, Novi 27

Haslett 59, Williamston 40

Hillsdale Academy 52, Litchfield 14

Holland Christian 50, Lowell 19

Holt 65, East Lansing 52

Holton 46, North Muskegon 40

Houghton 56, Ishpeming Westwood 50

Howard City Tri-County 52, Remus Chippewa Hills 47

Howell 69, Salem 45

Ithaca 36, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33

Kalamazoo Christian 54, Schoolcraft 19

Kalamazoo Hackett 55, Maple City Glen Lake 31

Kent City 53, White Cloud 28

L’Anse Creuse 44, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 34

Lake Leelanau St Mary 46, Lake City 18

Lakeland (MI) 49, Walled Lake Northern 40

Lansing Waverly 50, Okemos 43

Lawton 38, Parchment 10

Leslie 57, Napoleon 28

Liggett 32, Gabriel Richard Catholic 20

Lincoln-Alcona 47, Heston 19

Linden 33, Fenton 24

Ludington 56, Muskegon Orchard View 20

Lutheran Westland 32, Livingston Christian 31

Mackinaw City 60, Alba 16

Macomb Lutheran North 33, Madison Heights Lamphere 20

Manton 60, Beal City 38

Martin 50, Delton Kellogg 27

Marysville 32, Marine City 23

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 56, Grand Rapids Northview 48

Montague 60, Manistee 45

Morley-Stanwood 31, Lakeview 25

Munising 63, Carney-Nadeau 57

Muskegon Mona Shores 44, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 32

Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 30

New Lothrop 60, Montrose Hill-McCloy 36

Niles Brandywine 54, New Buffalo 13

North Dickinson 64, Rock Mid Peninsula 11

Northville 48, Brighton 47

Olivet 47, Charlotte 17

Ontonagon 31, Chassell 19

Oscoda 45, Tawas 14

Otisville LakeVille 61, Byron 29

Otsego 41, Plainwell 37

Owosso 42, Clio 28

Parma Western 49, Marshall 36

Paw Paw 68, Three Rivers 50

Pinckney 47, Ypsilanti 27

Pittsford 42, Jackson Christian 23

Plymouth 25, Canton 24

Plymouth Christian 40, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 26

Pontiac Notre Dame 58, Detroit Southeastern 31

Port Huron 52, Port Huron Northern 43

Portage Central 53, Mattawan 23

Portland 49, Eaton Rapids 24

Ravenna 41, Western Michigan Christian 24

Reading 60, Union City 24

Redford Thurston 65, Garden City 19

Richland Gull Lake 39, Kalamazoo Central 38

Rockford 74, East Kentwood 43

Romulus 61, Redford Union 17

Roscommon 44, Houghton Lake 27

Royal Oak Shrine 56, Allen Park Cabrini 39

Saginaw Arts and Science 53, Akron-Fairgrove 13

Saugatuck 76, Holland Black River 36

Shelby 55, Mason County Central 36

South Lyon 34, Milford 30

Southfield Christian 36, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 35

St Catherine 54, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 24

St Clair 48, Fraser 42

St Ignace 57, Sault Ste Marie 46

St. Clair Shores South Lake 46, Warren Cousino 32

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 67, Eau Claire 14

St. Joseph OLL 56, Covert 2

Standish-Sterling Central 45, Gladwin 40

Stephenson 58, Crystal Falls Forest Park 43

Summit 70, Mt Clemens 30

The New Standard 54, Flint International 34

Traverse City Central 52, Traverse City West 34

Utica Eisenhower 62, Utica 12

Vicksburg 72, Sturgis 45

Waldron 48, North Adams-Jerome 29

Walled Lake Western 43, Walled Lake Central 30

Warren Michigan Collegiate 44, Detroit Lincoln-King 33

Warren Woods Tower 44, Eastpointe East Detroit 32

Watervliet 40, Coloma 37

Wayland Union 56, Wyoming 49

Wayne Memorial 61, Dearborn Fordson 24

White Pigeon 59, Bloomingdale 22

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 69, Grand Rapids Wellspring 20

Yale 51, Algonac 11

Zeeland East 45, Spring Lake 29

Zeeland West 52, Hamilton 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Battle Creek Central vs. Stevensville Lakeshore, ppd.

Burton Atherton vs. Beecher, ccd.

Detroit Old Redford vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.

Jackson Northwest vs. Hastings, ppd.

Portage Northern vs. St Joseph, ppd.

South Lyon East vs. Riverview, ccd.

Waterford Our Lady vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

