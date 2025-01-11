GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 42, Jackson 35
Alanson 42, Boyne Falls 14
Allegan 39, Fennville 18
Ann Arbor Huron 53, Ypsilanti Lincoln 50
Ashley 65, Carson City-Crystal 11
Athens 37, Burr Oak 34
AuGres-Sims 47, Hale 39
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 62, Livonia Clarenceville 20
Baraga 87, Watersmeet Gogebic 8
Bay City John Glenn 56, Bridgeport 34
Bay City Western 78, Lapeer 38
Berrien Springs 69, Benton Harbor 6
Big Rapids 45, Newaygo 30
Boyne City 54, Charlevoix 28
Brownstown Woodhaven 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 35
Buchanan 55, Dowagiac Union 41
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 42, Harbor Light Christian 21
Caledonia 47, Jenison 36
Camden-Frontier 36, Tekonsha 31
Carleton Airport 63, Newport Jefferson 37
Cass City 44, Unionville-Sebewaing 19
Cedarville 58, Flint International 31
Center Line 44, New Haven 36
Chandler Park Academy High School 36, Detroit Community 34
Clarkston 65, Royal Oak 28
Clawson 54, Hazel Park 15
Climax-Scotts 40, Battle Creek St Philip 32
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 61, Macomb Dakota 40
Coldwater 55, Battle Creek Harper Creek 33
Concord 40, Stockbridge 24
Coopersville 34, Sparta 16
Corunna 51, Ortonville Brandon 28
DeWitt 84, Lansing Everett 8
Dearborn 64, Westland John Glenn 4
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 16
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 42, Melvindale 37
Detroit Leadership 49, Ecorse 6
Dexter 55, Saline 30
Durand 65, Chesaning 28
East Grand Rapids 41, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 17
Eben Junction Superior Central 39, North Central 33
Edwardsburg 64, Niles 40
Evart 50, Leroy Pine River 37
Factoryville Christian 53, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 20
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 48, Grosse Pointe South 43
Farmington Hills Mercy 56, Dearborn Divine Child 34
Flint Hamady 87, Burton Bentley 5
Flint Kearsley 48, Holly 21
Flushing 67, Swartz Creek 11
Frankenmuth 56, Alma 32
Freeland 75, Saginaw Swan Valley 19
Fremont 78, Whitehall 42
Fruitport 34, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 29
Gaylord 49, Petoskey 40
Gladstone 55, Manistique 20
Goodrich 70, Lake Fenton 13
Grand Haven 57, Hudsonville 36
Grand Rapids West Catholic 62, Byron Center South Christian 49
Grand Traverse Academy 49, Walkerville 9
Grandville 55, Holland West Ottawa 48
Grandville Calvin 46, Wyoming Godwin Heights 26
Greenville 58, Allendale 39
Grosse Pointe North 49, Romeo 41
Hamtramck 61, River Rouge 50
Hartland 64, Novi 27
Haslett 59, Williamston 40
Hillsdale Academy 52, Litchfield 14
Holland Christian 50, Lowell 19
Holt 65, East Lansing 52
Holton 46, North Muskegon 40
Houghton 56, Ishpeming Westwood 50
Howard City Tri-County 52, Remus Chippewa Hills 47
Howell 69, Salem 45
Ithaca 36, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33
Kalamazoo Christian 54, Schoolcraft 19
Kalamazoo Hackett 55, Maple City Glen Lake 31
Kent City 53, White Cloud 28
L’Anse Creuse 44, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 34
Lake Leelanau St Mary 46, Lake City 18
Lakeland (MI) 49, Walled Lake Northern 40
Lansing Waverly 50, Okemos 43
Lawton 38, Parchment 10
Leslie 57, Napoleon 28
Liggett 32, Gabriel Richard Catholic 20
Lincoln-Alcona 47, Heston 19
Linden 33, Fenton 24
Ludington 56, Muskegon Orchard View 20
Lutheran Westland 32, Livingston Christian 31
Mackinaw City 60, Alba 16
Macomb Lutheran North 33, Madison Heights Lamphere 20
Manton 60, Beal City 38
Martin 50, Delton Kellogg 27
Marysville 32, Marine City 23
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 56, Grand Rapids Northview 48
Montague 60, Manistee 45
Morley-Stanwood 31, Lakeview 25
Munising 63, Carney-Nadeau 57
Muskegon Mona Shores 44, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 32
Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 30
New Lothrop 60, Montrose Hill-McCloy 36
Niles Brandywine 54, New Buffalo 13
North Dickinson 64, Rock Mid Peninsula 11
Northville 48, Brighton 47
Olivet 47, Charlotte 17
Ontonagon 31, Chassell 19
Oscoda 45, Tawas 14
Otisville LakeVille 61, Byron 29
Otsego 41, Plainwell 37
Owosso 42, Clio 28
Parma Western 49, Marshall 36
Paw Paw 68, Three Rivers 50
Pinckney 47, Ypsilanti 27
Pittsford 42, Jackson Christian 23
Plymouth 25, Canton 24
Plymouth Christian 40, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 26
Pontiac Notre Dame 58, Detroit Southeastern 31
Port Huron 52, Port Huron Northern 43
Portage Central 53, Mattawan 23
Portland 49, Eaton Rapids 24
Ravenna 41, Western Michigan Christian 24
Reading 60, Union City 24
Redford Thurston 65, Garden City 19
Richland Gull Lake 39, Kalamazoo Central 38
Rockford 74, East Kentwood 43
Romulus 61, Redford Union 17
Roscommon 44, Houghton Lake 27
Royal Oak Shrine 56, Allen Park Cabrini 39
Saginaw Arts and Science 53, Akron-Fairgrove 13
Saugatuck 76, Holland Black River 36
Shelby 55, Mason County Central 36
South Lyon 34, Milford 30
Southfield Christian 36, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 35
St Catherine 54, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 24
St Clair 48, Fraser 42
St Ignace 57, Sault Ste Marie 46
St. Clair Shores South Lake 46, Warren Cousino 32
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 67, Eau Claire 14
St. Joseph OLL 56, Covert 2
Standish-Sterling Central 45, Gladwin 40
Stephenson 58, Crystal Falls Forest Park 43
Summit 70, Mt Clemens 30
The New Standard 54, Flint International 34
Traverse City Central 52, Traverse City West 34
Utica Eisenhower 62, Utica 12
Vicksburg 72, Sturgis 45
Waldron 48, North Adams-Jerome 29
Walled Lake Western 43, Walled Lake Central 30
Warren Michigan Collegiate 44, Detroit Lincoln-King 33
Warren Woods Tower 44, Eastpointe East Detroit 32
Watervliet 40, Coloma 37
Wayland Union 56, Wyoming 49
Wayne Memorial 61, Dearborn Fordson 24
White Pigeon 59, Bloomingdale 22
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 69, Grand Rapids Wellspring 20
Yale 51, Algonac 11
Zeeland East 45, Spring Lake 29
Zeeland West 52, Hamilton 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battle Creek Central vs. Stevensville Lakeshore, ppd.
Burton Atherton vs. Beecher, ccd.
Detroit Old Redford vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.
Jackson Northwest vs. Hastings, ppd.
Portage Northern vs. St Joseph, ppd.
South Lyon East vs. Riverview, ccd.
Waterford Our Lady vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
