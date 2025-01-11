BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian 63, Jackson 47 Adrian Madison 79, Dundee 39 Alanson 65, Boyne Falls 9 Allegan 56, Fennville…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 63, Jackson 47

Adrian Madison 79, Dundee 39

Alanson 65, Boyne Falls 9

Allegan 56, Fennville 39

Ann Arbor Skyline 71, Bedford 48

Auburn Hills Avondale 55, Clarkston 48

Baraga 71, Watersmeet Gogebic 43

Battle Creek St Philip 48, Climax-Scotts 36

Bay City John Glenn 70, Bridgeport 56

Beaverton 65, Farwell 25

Belleville 52, Franklin 33

Beverly Hills Groves 51, Rochester Adams 46

Big Rapids 70, Newaygo 54

Birmingham Brother Rice 76, Detroit Catholic Central 34

Blanchard Montabella 48, Breckenridge 43

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 56, Dearborn Divine Child 42

Boyne City 56, Charlevoix 45

Brighton 54, Northville 51

Britton-Deerfield 56, Sand Creek 25

Brooklyn Columbia Central 65, Vandercook Lake Jackson 33

Brownstown Woodhaven 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 22

Burton Genesee Christian 41, Webberville 39

Byron Center South Christian 74, Grand Rapids West Catholic 45

Caledonia 60, Jenison 46

Canton 69, Plymouth 48

Caro 49, Vassar 42

Carrollton 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 43

Carson City-Crystal 56, Ashley 35

Cedar Springs 56, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 52

Charlotte 62, Olivet 41

Cheboygan 69, Grayling 44

Clare 50, Midland Bullock Creek 41

Clio 58, Owosso 46

Coldwater 61, Battle Creek Harper Creek 56

Coloma 79, Watervliet 69

Coopersville 55, Sparta 52

Corunna 70, Ortonville Brandon 56

Croswell-Lexington 53, Armada 46

Dearborn 72, Westland John Glenn 40

Deckerville 43, Peck 38

Delton Kellogg 58, Martin 21

Detroit CMA 49, Detroit Cody 47

Detroit Country Day 43, Detroit Douglass 34

Detroit Lincoln-King 73, Detroit UPAD 47

Detroit Renaissance 63, Detroit King 61

Detroit UD Jesuit 59, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 46

Detroit UPSM 81, Dearborn Ford 47

Dexter 44, Saline 37

Dryden 56, All Saints (MI) 37

East Jackson 55, Manchester 48

East Jordan 82, Pellston 33

East Lansing 56, Holt 36

Flat Rock 67, Grosse Ile 50

Flint Hamady 74, Burton Bentley 35

Flint Kearsley 82, Holly 74

Forest Hills Eastern 50, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 48

Fowler 52, Lansing Christian 39

Frankenmuth 57, Alma 50

Fruitport 47, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 40

Fulton-Middleton 50, Coleman 48

Gabriel Richard Catholic 74, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 20

Gaylord St Mary 63, Johannesburg-Lewiston 37

Goodrich 83, Lake Fenton 47

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 73, East Grand Rapids 62

Grand Traverse Academy 74, Walkerville 16

Grandville Calvin 50, Wyoming Godwin Heights 35

Grant 77, Reed City 27

Grass Lake 39, Michigan Center 34

Greenville 72, Allendale 56

Hamilton 52, Zeeland West 31

Harbor Beach 60, Sandusky 42

Harbor Light Christian 70, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 49

Harbor Springs 61, Elk Rapids 59

Harper Woods 54, Birmingham Seaholm 50

Haslett 54, Williamston 53

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 62, Factoryville Christian 16

Holland Christian 74, Lowell 47

Holland West Ottawa 54, Grandville 52

Homer 49, Addison 37

Houghton 89, Dollar Bay 50

Howell 57, Salem 46

Hudson 82, Clinton 75

Ida 46, Blissfield 41

Imlay City 55, Almont 33

Iron Mountain 70, Gwinn 36

Jackson Area Home Educators 84, JPEC 51

Jonesville 51, Hanover-Horton 43

Kalamazoo Hackett 68, Traverse City St Francis 61

Kalkaska 47, Kingsley 40

Kent City 55, White Cloud 39

Kinde-North Huron 54, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 23

Kingston 61, Mayville 40

L’Anse 58, Hancock 35

Laingsburg 65, Dansville 20

Lake Orion 52, Oak Park 37

Lapeer 61, Bay City Western 60

Lenawee Christian 61, Erie-Mason 25

Leslie 53, Napoleon 46

Lincoln-Alcona 67, Hillman 54

Linden 53, Fenton 52

Livingston Christian 68, Lutheran Westland 42

Livonia Clarenceville 75, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 52

Livonia Stevenson 53, Livonia Churchill 45

Mackinac Island 49, Paradise Whitefish 39

Macomb Lutheran North 67, Ann Arbor Greenhills 31

Mancelona 67, Fife Lake Forest Area 28

Manistee 51, Montague 44

Maple City Glen Lake 55, Leland 14

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 52, Benton Harbor Countryside 32

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 73, Liggett 70

Marion 69, Mesick 37

Marquette 73, Menominee 43

Melvindale 55, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 54

Melvindale ABT 56, Southfield Bradford Academy 49

Memphis 51, Brown City 48

Milford 67, South Lyon 29

Millington 63, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 56

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 66, Milan 43

Mount Pleasant 60, Bay City Central 31

Mt Clemens 53, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 31

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 83, Merrill 40

Muskegon 63, Byron Center 49

Muskegon Mona Shores 55, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 53

Negaunee 60, Ishpeming 57

New Buffalo 62, Three Oaks River Valley 58

Newberry 61, Manistique 46

Newport Jefferson 57, Carleton Airport 56

Niles 51, Edwardsburg 47

North Branch 59, Richmond 51

North Farmington 60, West Bloomfield 46

North Muskegon 74, Holton 22

Norway 64, Bark River-Harris 40

Novi 55, Hartland 50

Novi Christian 64, Westland Hope 42

Oakridge High School 66, Western Michigan Christian 45

Onekama 60, Buckley 51

Onsted 64, Hillsdale 44

Ontonagon 60, Chassell 42

Oxford 59, Farmington 42

Parchment 65, Lawton 32

Parma Western 52, Marshall 49

Paw Paw 61, Three Rivers 33

Pentwater 84, Mason County Eastern 20

Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Bath 33

Plainwell 59, Otsego 39

Pontiac 61, Royal Oak 48

Portland 47, Eaton Rapids 32

Portland St Patrick 62, Saranac 44

Reese 56, Bad Axe 50

Remus Chippewa Hills 55, Howard City Tri-County 49

Riverview 72, New Boston Huron 58

Rochester 60, Berkley 54

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 76, Southfield A&T 50

Rockford 64, East Kentwood 39

Royal Oak Shrine 45, Waterford Our Lady 34

Saginaw Arts and Science 61, Akron-Fairgrove 50

Saginaw United 70, Davison 50

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 50, Ithaca 48

Sanford-Meridian 53, Pinconning 52

Saugatuck 66, Holland Black River 47

Schoolcraft 52, Kalamazoo Christian 29

Southfield Christian 53, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 49

St Johns 51, Lansing Eastern 49

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 59, Eau Claire 28

St. Joseph OLL 63, Covert 17

Standish-Sterling Central 54, Gladwin 45

Sturgis 54, Vicksburg 49

Swartz Creek 54, Flushing 41

Tecumseh 45, Chelsea 44

Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 74, Warren De La Salle 63

Traverse City West 53, Traverse City Central 45

Troy 54, Troy Athens 40

Ubly 53, Capac 39

Vestaburg 64, St Charles 40

Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 58, Mellen, Wis. 44

Walled Lake Northern 48, Lakeland (MI) 39

Waterford Mott 68, South Lyon East 47

Wayne Memorial 72, Dearborn Fordson 36

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 42, Shepherd 31

Whiteford 56, Morenci 37

Whitehall 74, Fremont 33

Wyoming 67, Wayland Union 56

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 61, Grand Rapids Wellspring 44

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 80, Wyoming Lee 53

Yale 77, Algonac 49

Ypsilanti 54, Pinckney 41

Zeeland East 70, Spring Lake 64

Zion Christian 48, Muskegon Catholic 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burton Atherton vs. Beecher, ppd.

Jackson Northwest vs. Hastings, ppd.

Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Lansing Catholic, ccd.

Whittemore-Prescott vs. Rogers City, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.