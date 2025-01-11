BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 63, Jackson 47
Adrian Madison 79, Dundee 39
Alanson 65, Boyne Falls 9
Allegan 56, Fennville 39
Ann Arbor Skyline 71, Bedford 48
Auburn Hills Avondale 55, Clarkston 48
Baraga 71, Watersmeet Gogebic 43
Battle Creek St Philip 48, Climax-Scotts 36
Bay City John Glenn 70, Bridgeport 56
Beaverton 65, Farwell 25
Belleville 52, Franklin 33
Beverly Hills Groves 51, Rochester Adams 46
Big Rapids 70, Newaygo 54
Birmingham Brother Rice 76, Detroit Catholic Central 34
Blanchard Montabella 48, Breckenridge 43
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 56, Dearborn Divine Child 42
Boyne City 56, Charlevoix 45
Brighton 54, Northville 51
Britton-Deerfield 56, Sand Creek 25
Brooklyn Columbia Central 65, Vandercook Lake Jackson 33
Brownstown Woodhaven 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 22
Burton Genesee Christian 41, Webberville 39
Byron Center South Christian 74, Grand Rapids West Catholic 45
Caledonia 60, Jenison 46
Canton 69, Plymouth 48
Caro 49, Vassar 42
Carrollton 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 43
Carson City-Crystal 56, Ashley 35
Cedar Springs 56, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 52
Charlotte 62, Olivet 41
Cheboygan 69, Grayling 44
Clare 50, Midland Bullock Creek 41
Clio 58, Owosso 46
Coldwater 61, Battle Creek Harper Creek 56
Coloma 79, Watervliet 69
Coopersville 55, Sparta 52
Corunna 70, Ortonville Brandon 56
Croswell-Lexington 53, Armada 46
Dearborn 72, Westland John Glenn 40
Deckerville 43, Peck 38
Delton Kellogg 58, Martin 21
Detroit CMA 49, Detroit Cody 47
Detroit Country Day 43, Detroit Douglass 34
Detroit Lincoln-King 73, Detroit UPAD 47
Detroit Renaissance 63, Detroit King 61
Detroit UD Jesuit 59, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 46
Detroit UPSM 81, Dearborn Ford 47
Dexter 44, Saline 37
Dryden 56, All Saints (MI) 37
East Jackson 55, Manchester 48
East Jordan 82, Pellston 33
East Lansing 56, Holt 36
Flat Rock 67, Grosse Ile 50
Flint Hamady 74, Burton Bentley 35
Flint Kearsley 82, Holly 74
Forest Hills Eastern 50, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 48
Fowler 52, Lansing Christian 39
Frankenmuth 57, Alma 50
Fruitport 47, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 40
Fulton-Middleton 50, Coleman 48
Gabriel Richard Catholic 74, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 20
Gaylord St Mary 63, Johannesburg-Lewiston 37
Goodrich 83, Lake Fenton 47
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 73, East Grand Rapids 62
Grand Traverse Academy 74, Walkerville 16
Grandville Calvin 50, Wyoming Godwin Heights 35
Grant 77, Reed City 27
Grass Lake 39, Michigan Center 34
Greenville 72, Allendale 56
Hamilton 52, Zeeland West 31
Harbor Beach 60, Sandusky 42
Harbor Light Christian 70, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 49
Harbor Springs 61, Elk Rapids 59
Harper Woods 54, Birmingham Seaholm 50
Haslett 54, Williamston 53
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 62, Factoryville Christian 16
Holland Christian 74, Lowell 47
Holland West Ottawa 54, Grandville 52
Homer 49, Addison 37
Houghton 89, Dollar Bay 50
Howell 57, Salem 46
Hudson 82, Clinton 75
Ida 46, Blissfield 41
Imlay City 55, Almont 33
Iron Mountain 70, Gwinn 36
Jackson Area Home Educators 84, JPEC 51
Jonesville 51, Hanover-Horton 43
Kalamazoo Hackett 68, Traverse City St Francis 61
Kalkaska 47, Kingsley 40
Kent City 55, White Cloud 39
Kinde-North Huron 54, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 23
Kingston 61, Mayville 40
L’Anse 58, Hancock 35
Laingsburg 65, Dansville 20
Lake Orion 52, Oak Park 37
Lapeer 61, Bay City Western 60
Lenawee Christian 61, Erie-Mason 25
Leslie 53, Napoleon 46
Lincoln-Alcona 67, Hillman 54
Linden 53, Fenton 52
Livingston Christian 68, Lutheran Westland 42
Livonia Clarenceville 75, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 52
Livonia Stevenson 53, Livonia Churchill 45
Mackinac Island 49, Paradise Whitefish 39
Macomb Lutheran North 67, Ann Arbor Greenhills 31
Mancelona 67, Fife Lake Forest Area 28
Manistee 51, Montague 44
Maple City Glen Lake 55, Leland 14
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 52, Benton Harbor Countryside 32
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 73, Liggett 70
Marion 69, Mesick 37
Marquette 73, Menominee 43
Melvindale 55, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 54
Melvindale ABT 56, Southfield Bradford Academy 49
Memphis 51, Brown City 48
Milford 67, South Lyon 29
Millington 63, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 56
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 66, Milan 43
Mount Pleasant 60, Bay City Central 31
Mt Clemens 53, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 31
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 83, Merrill 40
Muskegon 63, Byron Center 49
Muskegon Mona Shores 55, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 53
Negaunee 60, Ishpeming 57
New Buffalo 62, Three Oaks River Valley 58
Newberry 61, Manistique 46
Newport Jefferson 57, Carleton Airport 56
Niles 51, Edwardsburg 47
North Branch 59, Richmond 51
North Farmington 60, West Bloomfield 46
North Muskegon 74, Holton 22
Norway 64, Bark River-Harris 40
Novi 55, Hartland 50
Novi Christian 64, Westland Hope 42
Oakridge High School 66, Western Michigan Christian 45
Onekama 60, Buckley 51
Onsted 64, Hillsdale 44
Ontonagon 60, Chassell 42
Oxford 59, Farmington 42
Parchment 65, Lawton 32
Parma Western 52, Marshall 49
Paw Paw 61, Three Rivers 33
Pentwater 84, Mason County Eastern 20
Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Bath 33
Plainwell 59, Otsego 39
Pontiac 61, Royal Oak 48
Portland 47, Eaton Rapids 32
Portland St Patrick 62, Saranac 44
Reese 56, Bad Axe 50
Remus Chippewa Hills 55, Howard City Tri-County 49
Riverview 72, New Boston Huron 58
Rochester 60, Berkley 54
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 76, Southfield A&T 50
Rockford 64, East Kentwood 39
Royal Oak Shrine 45, Waterford Our Lady 34
Saginaw Arts and Science 61, Akron-Fairgrove 50
Saginaw United 70, Davison 50
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 50, Ithaca 48
Sanford-Meridian 53, Pinconning 52
Saugatuck 66, Holland Black River 47
Schoolcraft 52, Kalamazoo Christian 29
Southfield Christian 53, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 49
St Johns 51, Lansing Eastern 49
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 59, Eau Claire 28
St. Joseph OLL 63, Covert 17
Standish-Sterling Central 54, Gladwin 45
Sturgis 54, Vicksburg 49
Swartz Creek 54, Flushing 41
Tecumseh 45, Chelsea 44
Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 74, Warren De La Salle 63
Traverse City West 53, Traverse City Central 45
Troy 54, Troy Athens 40
Ubly 53, Capac 39
Vestaburg 64, St Charles 40
Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 58, Mellen, Wis. 44
Walled Lake Northern 48, Lakeland (MI) 39
Waterford Mott 68, South Lyon East 47
Wayne Memorial 72, Dearborn Fordson 36
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 42, Shepherd 31
Whiteford 56, Morenci 37
Whitehall 74, Fremont 33
Wyoming 67, Wayland Union 56
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 61, Grand Rapids Wellspring 44
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 80, Wyoming Lee 53
Yale 77, Algonac 49
Ypsilanti 54, Pinckney 41
Zeeland East 70, Spring Lake 64
Zion Christian 48, Muskegon Catholic 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burton Atherton vs. Beecher, ppd.
Jackson Northwest vs. Hastings, ppd.
Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Lansing Catholic, ccd.
Whittemore-Prescott vs. Rogers City, ppd.
