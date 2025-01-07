French Open organizers introduce draw to access ticket sales

PARIS (AP) — French Open organizers are introducing a draw system to access ticket sales for the clay-court Grand Slam…



The French tennis federation said Tuesday it faces an “ever-increasing demand” and that the trial of a random draw for the general public should help reduce waiting times and ensure a fairer access to seats.

“Finally, this new sales system will make it possible to combat fraud and the purchase of tickets by bots,” organizers said.

Registration for the draw will run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9. Being selected in the draw will guarantee access to ticket sales, but not necessarily the right to receive tickets for a specific day or court, organizers said.

The French federation has also limited the maximum number of tickets one can buy for the main courts to four per person.

The French Open takes place from May 25-June 8 at Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

