French FA says Monaco’s Singo should have been sent off for causing facial injury to Donnarumma

PARIS (AP) — The body responsible for French soccer refereeing says Monaco defender Wilfried Singo should have been sent off after he gave Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a bloodied face in their Ligue 1 game last month.

Donnarumma’s face was cut up by Singo’s studs during PSG’s 4-2 win at Monaco. Singo’s shot was blocked so he tried to jump over the sliding Donnarumma but struck his face. Photos showed a big cut below his right eye.

But Singo, who had already been booked, avoided a red card after a VAR check.

In its weekly report, the French federation’s refereeing department admitted that it was “a very difficult situation to judge, involving recklessness, lack of intent, lack of consideration and endangering the goalkeeper’s physical integrity.”

However, it said that Singo should have been sent off by referee François Letexier after video analysis, given that the sole of his boot hit Donnarumma directly in the face, which constitutes a “gross foul” under the laws of the game.

Donnarumma suffered “a facial trauma with multiple wounds.” He has since resumed playing and was in goal over the weekend as PSG beat Monaco 1-0 to win the Champions Trophy.

Singo, who apologized to Donnarumma, was the target of racist abuse after the incident.

